A murder under the Chardwara police station in the Sonitpur district in the remote Kothaljuli area. Laodang Basumatary, the victim, was found murdered and left undressed on her bed. The next morning, family members found her disfigured body.

According to reports, Basumatary was abducted from her residence by an unidentified assailant during the night. She was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon before being left in a horrific state. The shocking nature of the crime has sent ripples through the community, prompting calls for swift justice.

Upon being alerted by the family, Chardwara police retrieved Basumatary's body from the scene and initiated an investigation. Law enforcement has already launched a manhunt for the perpetrator and has seized a sharp weapon found beside the victim's bed, believed to be used in the murder.

The incident has heightened fears and tensions within the region, as residents call for increased security and swift action to apprehend those responsible. Police efforts to solve the case are ongoing, with the community closely watching for developments in this tragic and disturbing case.