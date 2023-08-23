A palpable sense of excitement fills the air in Assam’s Tinsukia as one of their own, ISRO scientist Nidhi Sharma, takes the helm of the eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 3 mission.

With a decade of dedicated service to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nidhi Sharma has once again stepped into the spotlight, just as she did during the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

Hailing from Tinsukia, Nidhi Sharma has deep roots in the community as the daughter-in-law of respected locals Deepak Dev and Shikha Dev. Her association with ISRO has been steadfast, marking a decade of contributions to the nation's space exploration efforts.

Notably, Nidhi Sharma's expertise was pivotal during the launch and execution of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, a moment of immense pride for both her family and the Tinsukia community. Now, she stands at the forefront once more, ready to guide Chandrayaan 3 on its celestial journey.

The people of Tinsukia extend their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Nidhi Sharma, reaffirming their unwavering support for her and the Chandrayaan 3 mission. As India eagerly anticipates the next chapter in lunar exploration, the nation can take pride in the hometown hero leading the way.