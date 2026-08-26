Assam: Woman allegedly hacked to death during family dispute in Bongaigaon

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with a machete during a family dispute at Dubachuri Part-II village in Assam’s Bongaigaon district in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Rezia Sultana, wife of Shahajamal and a resident of Dubachuri village.

According to preliminary reports, Rezia was allegedly attacked by her maternal uncle, Nasir Uddin, during a family quarrel at her parental home at around 3 am.

Rezia had reportedly visited her father Majir Uddin’s house along with her husband and two children. A dispute allegedly broke out between Nasir Uddin and his wife during the night.

Rezia reportedly intervened in an attempt to stop the quarrel. During the altercation, Nasir Uddin allegedly attacked her with a machete, leaving her critically injured. She reportedly died at the spot.

The incident triggered tension in the village, with local residents gathering at the scene after the incident. Assam: Woman allegedly hacked to death during family ispute in Bongaigaon



Personnel from Mererchar Police Station subsequently reached the spot and began assessing the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Nasir Uddin allegedly fled the area following the attack. Local residents later reportedly searched for him and managed to apprehend and detain him before handing him over to the authorities.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged killing. Further details are awaited.