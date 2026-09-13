Assam: Woman allegedly stabbed to death by lover inside hotel room in Rangia, accused attempts suicide

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her alleged lover inside a hotel room in Assam’s Rangia, after which the accused attempted to take his own life, police said. The incident took place at a hotel near Rangia railway station.

The deceased has been identified as Melani Guria, who had travelled from Chennai to Rangia and checked into Room No. 111 of the hotel with two female friends. The accused, identified as Abhijit Kindo, had reportedly arrived from Rowta and taken Room No. 110.

According to the preliminary account, the three women stayed together in Room No. 111 during the night. Melani later went to Kindo’s room, where the two spent some time together.

Kindo allegedly attacked Melani with a pair of scissors, causing fatal injuries. He subsequently allegedly attempted to take his own life.

Police detained Kindo and launched an investigation into the incident. The circumstances leading to the alleged murder and the events inside the hotel room are being investigated.

Melani’s mother, Mariam Guria, said the family was aware of her daughter’s relationship with Kindo. According to her, the two had been in a relationship for around six months while they were in Chennai.

Mariam said the family was also aware that Kindo planned to bring Melani to Rangia. She added that the family had agreed to the couple’s marriage but wanted to wait before proceeding with the wedding.

Following the incident, Melani’s mother demanded the death penalty for Kindo.

Further details regarding the motive and sequence of events are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.