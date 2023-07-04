An Offcier-In-Charge (OC) of a college road outpost, under Dhubri Police Station, was suspended on July 4 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

The development comes after a woman named Nandita Ghosh from the college nagar area alleged that the police officer, identified as Harendra Ch. Biswas, harassed her when she went to file a complaint regarding some documents.

Ghosh, who works at the Jalpaiguri Court in West Bengal, said that she had lodged a complaint before the temporary I/c Harendra Ch. Biswas on July 1 seeking the recovery of some documents belonging to her aunt.

She said that her aunt, who is suffering from heart blockage and is handicapped, needs to be taken out of the station for treatment for which she requires the documents that her uncle didn't provide her the following documents.

However, instead of taking any action against the accused persons, Ghosh claimed that the temporary I/c OC misbehaved with her on July 4 morning in a drunken state.

Following this, she then approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the matter, who took immediate action against the I/c Officer and ordered an investigation.

"Since the SI has allegedly misbehaved with a lady, hence he is being placed under suspension and departmental proceedings being drawn up," SP Nabin Singh added.

The SP also informed that Biswas was found in a drunken state after a medical test following which he issued a suspension order against Biswas.

Meanwhile, the SP also informed that a team of police personnel has been sent to help Ghosh in recovering her aunty's documents.

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