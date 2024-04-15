In a sensational incident that took place in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area, a woman alleged that some assailants tried to kidnap her while she was on her way to Bihu shopping.

She alleged that she was pulled into the car by the assailants and they assaulted her. They even snatched away her gold chain and ring.

The victim was then threatened at gunpoint to not reveal the incident to anyone. She immediately reached the police station and filed a complaint after saving herself from the assailants.

The police immediately started investigating the matter and they found out that the girl was in a relationship with the accused, who has been identified as Abhijit Roy.

It has also been revealed that despite having been married, Abhijit Roy was having a love affair with the victim.

Interestingly, the victim had alleged rape accusations on Abhijit Roy right on the day on which he was released from jail.

The accused Alok Ghosh, Pradeep Dey, and Vipul Singh testified in the case of Abhijit Roy. It was on the same day that these three youths came up with such allegations.

According to police, the three accused were at different places when the incident took place. They are trying to unravel the mystery behind the sensational case. Further investigation is underway.