Assam woman alleges months-long confinement, mental harassment by husband, rescued

A woman was allegedly kept confined inside her home for several months and allegedly subjected to mental harassment in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, following which she was rescued in the presence of police and a magistrate.

The woman has alleged that her husband, Anshuman Kalita, a resident of Bongaigaon town, confined her to their house from February and subjected her to mental harassment during the period.

She has also alleged that her husband’s brother was involved in keeping her confined and in the alleged harassment.

Acting on a complaint filed by the woman’s family, a team comprising police personnel and a magistrate reached the house on Tuesday. The woman was subsequently rescued after the lock on the gate was broken.

The rescue operation was led by Himani Adhikari, a member of the Assam State Commission for Women.

According to the allegations, the woman had been confined to the house for a prolonged period and was allegedly not allowed to leave the premises.

Further details regarding the allegations and whether a case has been registered against the accused were not immediately available.