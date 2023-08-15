A man was strangled to death by his wife and her lover in Assam’s Mariani, according to the reports surfaced on Tuesday (August 15).

Sources claimed that the woman with the help of his lover, Pranjit, strangled the victim, identified as Babul Chetia, to death.

This is a developing story.

Last month, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband with a "gamosa" in the Hojai district of Assam.

The accused is said to have used a "gamosa" to strangle his wife, Pompi Saikia, before fleeing the scene. The event was recorded in the Doboka subdivision's Bheloguri village.

The 'gamosa' had been wrapped around the woman's neck when her lifeless body was discovered inside their home. Pabitra Saikia was recognised as the accused spouse.