A tragic incident occurred on April 28 when a woman and her two children were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Assam's Udalguri district. The woman has been identified as Dutami Kullu, a resident of Phuhurabari village in Mazbat. The incident took place near Gerubari village between railgate no 41 and 42, where they were hit by a Rangia-bound train.

According to sources, locals suspect that the woman committed suicide by jumping in front of the speeding train along with her two kids. However, the exact reason is yet to be established.

Upon receiving the news, the local police reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and grief.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the region. Earlier this month, a couple was killed on the spot after being hit by a train at Banderdewa in Assam's Lakhimpur district. The duo, identified as Chandrakanta Saikia (45) and Suwala Saikia (38), were daily wage workers residing in Gabhoru Tunijan area and were trying to cross the railway bridge at the Gabhoru Tunijan Rail Crossing at Laluk when the incident occurred.