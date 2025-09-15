Assam woman and two daughters found dead in Meghalaya, family alleges domestic abuse

A suspected case of domestic violence has shocked Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills after the bodies of a young woman and her two minor daughters were found under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, September 14.





The deceased has been identified as Rippa Das (24), wife of Arpan Das of Baraitoli, Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district. Her two daughters, Arpita Das (5) and six-month-old Panchami Das, were also found dead inside their residence.





According to reports, Arpan, who works in a local cement factory, left for duty on Sunday morning, leaving behind his wife and children. On his return in the evening, he allegedly discovered their lifeless bodies.





Soon after, he informed Rippa’s father, who rushed to Katigorah Police Station in Assam and lodged a complaint, alleging foul play.





The victim’s father accused Arpan of habitual physical and mental abuse, which reportedly escalated after the birth of two daughters, as he was unhappy over not having a son. He alleged that Rippa and her children were murdered and that efforts were being made to portray the deaths as a suicide.





Cachar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and legal proceedings will follow once forensic findings are available.