Doom Dooma police have detained a woman carrying approximately 5 kilograms of counterfeit gold coins. The arrest took place in Rupai Siding, a locality within Doom Dooma, under the jurisdiction of Assam’s Tinsukia district, following a report of suspicious activity.

Dr. Bora, a resident of Rupai Siding, became alarmed when the woman attempted to sell him the fake gold coins. Acting on his instincts, Dr. Bora promptly alerted the Doom Dooma police. Responding swiftly to the tip-off, the police intercepted the woman and confirmed that the coins were counterfeit.

The fraudulent items were immediately seized and the woman was taken into custody.