A 22-year-old female was attacked at Hatigaon, Guwahati on January 10, following which she was immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment.

The woman, identified as Sonali Das is a resident of Hatigaon, Kamrup metro.

According to reports, Das was assaulted at around 5:20 pm. She suffered a laceration over the right side of her neck. Preliminary information also suggests that she suffered injuries on her left hand.

Meanwhile, the accused, Ajijul Hoque (40), a resident of Dhubri was attacked by a furious mob after he attacked the woman. Later, the police rescued him and took him for medical treatment.

Das is currently under medical supervision. An investigation into the matter has been launched at Basistha Police Station and further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the body of a young woman, identified as Biplobi Nath, was discovered in House No. 8 of Rukminigaon.

This marks the third such incident reported in the city within a week.

Nath, originally from Goalpara, had been living in the rented house for the past month and a half. Neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from the house, prompting a call to the authorities. Upon arrival, police found her decomposed body inside the residence.