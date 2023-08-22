In a horrific incident that took place at the Six Mile area of Assam's Guwahati, one woman attempted to kill a man with a sharp weapon, according to the reports surfaced on August 22.

The woman made an effort to hurt the victim, Mriganka Deka, in the vicinity of Hotel Shoolin Grand.

The motive for the attempted murder remains a mystery.

Mriganka Deka was taken emergency medical care at the Down Town Hospital.

When the Dispur police came on the scene, they quickly detained the involved women.

A woman's street murder attempt has caused chaos in Guwahati, Assam.