A woman was arrested on Tuesday night in Koimari Part IV, Dhubri district, after police seized 120 Yaba tablets from her possession during an anti-drug operation.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Sofiya Khatun, was taken into custody by Golakganj police. Khatun is a resident of the same locality and the wife of Matiar Rahman.

Authorities confirmed that the arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the region. Law enforcement officials say the seizure underlines growing concerns about the spread of synthetic drugs like Yaba in border areas.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and whether others are involved. Police have not ruled out the possibility of a larger network operating in the vicinity.

Officials emphasised that operations will continue as part of efforts to curb the drug menace in Assam’s border districts.