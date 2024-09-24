A woman in Assam's Bajali reportedly chopped off the genitals of his brother-in-law with whom she allegedly had an illicit relationship.

According to sources, the incident took place last night (September 23) when the woman attacked her brother-in-law after the latter refused her marriage proposal.

The victim, identified as Saiful Islam, was rushed to a hospital in Guwahati in critical condition.

According to locals, Islam was involved in a secret affair with his sister-in law for several years, reportedly taking advantage of times when her husband was away.

However, tensions escalated when the woman's marriage proposal was refused by Islam. In a violent turn of events, she allegedly attacked him and severed his genitals. Police quickly intervened, arresting the woman and initiating an investigation into the incident. They also recovered the weapon used in the attack from the scene.

The case has sent shockwaves through the village, with locals expressing disbelief over the violent end to the alleged affair, which had reportedly been a source of tension in the community for some time. Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full scope of the events leading to this tragic and brutal act.

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