In a shocking turn of events, a woman in Cherekapar, Sivasagar district has accused her husband of faking her death for seven years to marry his brother's wife. Nilofar Ahmed, the complainant, lodged an FIR against her husband, Firoz Ahmed, and her brother-in-law's wife, Sharifa Begum, alleging that they had been having an extra-marital affair for the past year.

Ahmed claimed that her husband and Sharifa Begum eloped to Kerala in March of last year and later returned. After a few days, Begum went to Guwahati with her father, with all expenses paid by Ahmed's husband. Ahmed alleged that her husband had severely tortured and beaten her on multiple occasions whenever she questioned him about the affair.

Moreover, Ahmed also claimed that her husband had lost interest in paying the school fees of their son, and thus, she was left with no choice but to lodge a police complaint. The matter was then settled between the couple.

However, in October last year, Sharifa Begum again returned to Sivasagar and married Ahmed's husband by faking her death. The marriage was conducted as per the rituals of Islam, with one Asma Begum involved in taking them to a 'Kazi' from Charaideo. Nilofar Ahmed alleged that her husband and Sharifa Begum eloped again to Kolkata in February last year and returned after one week.

The woman claimed to have proof of the UPI payment of ₹5000 that her husband had allegedly made to the 'Kazi' for arranging the marriage with her brother-in-law's wife. She also stated that her son is a heart patient who had recently undergone bypass surgery, and she is seeking justice.

Meanwhile, Sharifa Begum's husband, Jitul Ali, lodged another FIR in connection to the case at Sivasagar police station. The incident has shocked the entire locality, and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.