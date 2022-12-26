A woman riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a youth threw acid on her in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

The incident took place at Dhekiajuli on December 25 evening when the 35-year-old woman, engaged with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), was returning home from work on her scooter.

As per the police, "A youth from a tea garden asked her to stop, but she did not. He then threw acid on her and she fell down."

The victim alleged that while she was running to escape, the accused chased her and threw more acid at her.

Also Read: Another horrific acid attack in Delhi, accused arrested

"She suffered burn injuries on her head, neck and ear. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital and is recovering now," a police officer said.

As per current reports, the accused was arrested and the police started investigations to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

Earlier on December 15, the national capital witnessed yet another horrific incident of acid attack on the morning of December 14. The incident took place at around 07:30 am and was reported by 09:00 am. The victim was on her way to school with her younger sister when she was attacked by two bike-borne assailants.

The victim was attacked close to her home in Dwarka, with an acid-like liquid. The girl was about 100 meters from her home. Currently, she is receiving medical care at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The girl suffered significant injuries to her face, neck, and eyes just when she was scheduled to take the CLAT exam on December 18.