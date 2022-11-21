In an unfortunate incident, a woman was found dead in a rented house in Nagaon's Chinapatty area on November 21.

The deceased woman who has been identified as Shikha Devi was found hanging in the residential house of one named Jabedur Ali.

Notably as per the source, the deceased met a man via social media (Facebook), following which she left her native in Siliguri in West Bengal and moved to Assam to live with a man in Nagaon.

The deceased reportedly after interacting with Rafi Ahmed via facebook left her former husband in Siliguri (Maniranjan Singh) and came to Assam's Nagaon to start living with a man who is also said to be married in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Nagaon police have arrested Rocky Ahmed and the investigation is been carried out.

Speaking to the media the officer in charge of the Nagaon Sadar Police Station said, "Based on the information we got to know a woman has committed suicide and we are conducting the investigation".

"We have informed the deceased former husband and he is on his way", police added.

As per sources, the deceased hailed from Bokajan in Assam but had been married to Maniranjan Singh in Siliguri in West Bengal.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SPs of all the districts have been directed to re-open all the cases of unnatural deaths and investigate the matter.

The CM while briefing the media on the investigation conducted by the CID, the Assam branch shed light on how the SIT team led by the CID branch re-examined the entire episode of murder which was falsely labelled as suicide.

Further, the chief minister remarked that with these findings, the government wants to send a strong message to the police officials, magistrates and doctors to work diligently and abide by the law of the land.

"It will be difficult to rely on the NCRB data as there will be cases of unnatural deaths caused by floods also, however, I have asked the SPs to re-open all such cases which have been claimed to be suicide and have grey areas", the CM added.

The chief minister also stated that going forward if any such cases take place, the SP and the DIG will visit the site of the incident and unless they are satisfied the case will not be closed.