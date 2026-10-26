Police in Assam’s Morigaon district detained a woman on Sunday, October 25 in connection with the recovery of the charred body of a 25-year-old man who had been missing for more than a week.

The remains of Zahir Islam, a resident of Khalabhuya village under Mayong Police Station, were recovered from a toilet tank atop Baha Hill in the Mayong area. Islam had reportedly been missing since October 18, following which his family lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman, identified as Jesmine, was detained on suspicion of involvement in the alleged murder. Police suspect that Islam was killed and his body subsequently set on fire. However, the motive behind the suspected crime has not yet been established.

Islam, who was a father of three, earned his livelihood by running a broiler farm. His family became concerned after he went missing and approached the police seeking assistance in tracing him.

The recovery of his charred remains several days after his disappearance has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Police are examining the case to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the suspected killing.

Further details regarding the investigation and the woman's alleged involvement have not been disclosed by the police.