MARGHERITA: Illegal coal carrying vehicle killed one women at Margherita on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources Raju Gurung and Sarita were coming by a motorcycle to Baragolai from Margherita when a speedy illegal coal carrying vehicle hit at NH 315 near India club Margherita.

Both of them were taken to nearby hospital but Sarita Gurung died on her way to the hospital.

The illegal coal carrying vehicle bearing registration number PB 11BU 5409.

Both the driver and handyman fled from the spot.

It may be mentioned that rampant illegal coal carrying vehicle has created panic at Margherita National Highway 315 .