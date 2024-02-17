A woman met with a tragic end after falling from a building in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality on Saturday morning. The unfortunate event took place at the Houshfed Complex.

The victim identified as Sunia Devi, lost her life on the spot, according to initial reports. However, the circumstances surrounding her fall remain unclear, leaving authorities to investigate whether it was an accident or something else.

City police promptly responded to the incident, reaching the spot to commence an investigation into the matter. Unfortunately, attempts to contact the police station for additional information have been unsuccessful at this time.

The incident has left the community in shock, and residents await further details as the investigation unfolds.