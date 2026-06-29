Assam: Woman dies by suicide in Cachar; family alleges dowry harassment by husband, in-laws

A woman allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Cachar district, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

The deceased, identified as Khadija Begum Laskar, was a resident of Rangirghat Part-II under the Sonai constituency. According to her family, she married Piar Hussain Barbhuiya, a resident of Barjalenga in Narsingpur, in August 2025.

The family alleged that a few months after the marriage, Khadija was repeatedly harassed and abused by her husband and his family over dowry demands. Despite several community mediation meetings, the alleged harassment continued.

According to Khadija's brother, Abdul Mumit Laskar, she was recently sent back to her parental home. He alleged that her husband continued to visit her there and pressure her over dowry.

On Monday, while her two brothers were away from home, Khadija allegedly jumped into a pond near the house. Local residents rescued her and rushed her to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased's family has lodged a written complaint with the police against her husband and members of her in-laws' family, alleging dowry-related harassment that drove her to take the extreme step.

Police have registered the complaint and initiated an investigation into the allegations. The claims made by the family are yet to be independently verified, and the accused have not publicly responded to the allegations.