Assam: Woman dies days after alleged attack by son-in-law over domestic dispute in Guwahati

A woman who had reportedly gone to her daughter’s residence to inquire about a domestic dispute died days after she was allegedly assaulted by her son-in-law and other members of his family in Lower Mirzapur area of Azara in Guwahati.

The deceased, identified as Rina Begum, a resident of Satgaon, reportedly visited her daughter’s house on August 25 after learning about a dispute between her daughter and son-in-law.

According to allegations, Begum was attacked by her son-in-law, Faruk Ali, along with three other members of his family. She allegedly sustained serious injuries during the assault and was subsequently taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Begum reportedly suffered a severe fracture to her jawbone, besides other injuries. Despite undergoing treatment, her condition remained critical and she died late on Sunday night, several days after the alleged assault.

Following her death, demands have been raised for a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the subsequent death.

A case has been registered at Azara Police Station in connection with the incident. Police are investigating the allegations and are expected to establish the sequence of events leading to Begum’s death.

Her husband, Sahid Ali, has appealed to the authorities for justice and sought strict action against those found responsible.

No arrests have been reported so far. The allegations are subject to investigation, and the exact circumstances leading to Begum’s death will be established through the police probe.