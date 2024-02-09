A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway No. 315 near Jairampur in Jagun, leaving one woman dead. The incident involves a Mahindra Thar vehicle bearing registration number AS23AF9809.

The victim, identified as Meena Pun, aged 45 and hailing from Bishnupur, succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, driven at high speed, struck Meena Pun before fleeing the scene of the accident. However, action by the Arunachal Pradesh police led to the apprehension of the vehicle, which is now in custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

The owner of the vehicle, identified as Biren Bora, is under scrutiny as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding the event. Jagun police officials have descended upon the site of the accident piecing together evidence to understand the sequence of events and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.