A 24-year-old woman from Assam’s Nazira, identified as Shivali Kashyap, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, sparking grave concern and allegations of foul play.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the night of June 10, with the family raising strong suspicions regarding the involvement of her boyfriend, Saurav Purohit, who claims she died after “falling from a building.”

According to family members, Shivali had been on a phone call with her mother until 12:34 am on the night of the incident. Merely 30 minutes later, around 1:00 AM, the family reportedly received a shocking call informing them of her death, raising questions about the sudden and unexplained sequence of events.

Shivali was working with a private company in Ahmedabad and had been living in the city for employment purposes. Upon hearing the news, her brother immediately departed for Ahmedabad to coordinate with local authorities and ensure that the matter is handled with full legal diligence.

The bereaved family has categorically rejected the boyfriend’s version of events and alleged that she may have been murdered. They have called on the Ahmedabad police to investigate thoroughly, especially focusing on the boyfriend's possible role in the incident.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and police have launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the case. Meanwhile, family and friends are demanding swift justice and a transparent investigation.