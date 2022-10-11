A woman drug peddler has been nabbed in Dhubri's Jhagrapara on October 11.

As per sources, the accused allegedly while selling drugs under the Dhubri Jhagrapara panchayat, the Yuva Samaj Sanskar Samiti and the VDP arrested the woman trafficker, including large quantities of intoxicating tablets and cough syrups.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri College Road Police Station rushed to the spot and apprehended the woman trafficker with the drugs.

Speaking to the media, the officer in charge of the police station said, "In a drive against drugs we have seized intoxicating 660 tablets along with banned cough syrups."

The accused drug supplier has been identified as Noor Banu Bibi.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the husband of the woman, Badshah Ali, was also arrested with drugs and currently serving jail.