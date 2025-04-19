In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, Basistha Police on Saturday, April 19 apprehended a woman from the Sawkuchi area of Guwahati for her alleged involvement in drug peddling.



The accused, identified as Sajida Begum (32), hails from Algapur in the Hailakandi district. She was found in possession of a significant quantity of suspected heroin during a raid conducted by the police.



Authorities recovered 278.38 grams of suspected heroin concealed in four soap boxes and 13 plastic packets. In addition to the narcotics, police also seized ₹1,49,500 in cash and a mobile phone believed to be used in the drug trade.



Following her arrest, police expanded their investigation to a rented property in Datalpara, Natun Basti, under the jurisdiction of Fatashil Ambari Police Station. There, they uncovered a cache of drug packaging materials, including 1,800 empty vials and 100 empty soap boxes, suspected to be intended for further distribution.