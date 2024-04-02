In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station near Khanapara Flyover this morning, on March 30, 2024. The operation resulted in the apprehension of a habitual woman drug peddler and the seizure of significant contraband.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Musstt Suna Banu Begum, aged 35, wife of Ali Mohammed Sheikh, residing in Boragaon under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station, Kamrup (M) district. Begum's permanent address is listed as Vill: Barpeta Pachim Majia, PS- Tarabari, Dist- Barpeta.

During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered the following items from the scene:

56 vials containing Suspected Heroin: With a total weight of 74 grams, these vials are believed to contain illicit substances. One Mobile Phone: Seized as potential evidence for further investigation.

The STF's swift action underscores their commitment to combatting the scourge of drug trafficking in the region. Begum's apprehension marks a significant step towards disrupting the illicit drug supply chain operating in Assam.

Necessary legal procedures are currently underway as authorities conduct further investigations into the matter. The raid and subsequent arrest serve as a stern warning to those involved in illegal drug trade activities across the state.

The STF, along with local law enforcement agencies, remains vigilant in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the community by curbing the spread of narcotics.

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to the nearest law enforcement agency, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in combating this menace.

This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in their tireless efforts to uphold law and order and safeguard communities from the harmful effects of drug abuse.