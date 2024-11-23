Dhubri's Balajan police in Assam conducted an anti-drug operation in the Sahebganj-Naisarkuti area of Gauripur, Dhubri district, leading to the detention of a woman, identified as Alima Bibi.

Acting on credible intelligence, police raided a residence and seized ten bottles of illicit cough syrup along with eight packets of intoxicating tablets. Police sources revealed that Alima Bibi had allegedly been running an underground drug network in the area for an extended period.

The operation forms part of an ongoing initiative by Balajan police to curb the growing drug menace in the region. The detained woman is currently being interrogated, with authorities aiming to dismantle the broader network involved in the illegal trade.

Police officials have reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts to eradicate drug-related activities in Gauripur and its adjoining areas. This arrest represents another significant stride in the district’s ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.

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