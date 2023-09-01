A woman from Assam's Cachar district has been apprehended with suspected heroin weighing 1.3 kg worth Rs 7 crore from her residence.

As per police, Cachar police conducted a special operation and arrested one accused and recovered 100 soap boxes of suspected heroin weighing 1.3 kg from her residence.

Police also asserted that the heroin was illegally transported from a neighbouring state.

Earlier on August 24, four people hailing from Manipur’s Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district while they were smuggling drugs.



Also Read: Assam: Four Manipur residents arrested in Cachar with suspected heroin

The arrested persons have been identified as Mamang Haokip (36), Haobem Haokip (30), Henboi Haokip (39) and Gogou Paite (30).

According to police, Mamang, Henboi and Gogou are from Churachandpur, while Haobem hails from Kangpokpi.

The suspected drug peddlers travelled from Churachandpur in a Bolero car through Mizoram and entered Cachar from the Dholai area.