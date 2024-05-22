A woman hailing from Assam was hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted in the national capital after falling prey to a false job pretext.

According to media reports, a man named Ajit offered the woman a job as a housemaid in Delhi, following which she travelled to the city.

However, upon reaching there she was taken instead to a residence and was allegedly harassed and physically assaulted.

As per reports, the victim is a resident of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. It may be mentioned that the woman after reaching Delhi was asked to live at a house where the owner and his tenant were residing.

The FIR details shared by the victim informs that she was living at the third floor of the building where she was assaulted. Meanwhile, the men started recording her pictures and videos following which the victim objected and an argument took place. In the course of the incident, the victim fell from the third floor and sustained multiple injuries to her head and hand.

The altercation prompted someone to call the police, and a PCR vehicle arrived promptly, rescuing the woman and taking her to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was transferred to Lok Nayak Hospital for better care.

According to Dr Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, Coordinator of the Special Police Unit for North East (SPUNER), New Delhi, the police have already arrested the tenant, while the main accused is on the run. The coordinator said that a call was made from Bhalswa Dairy, Outer Delhi Police Station, following which investigation was carried out.

The police also informed that on resisting, the victim was pushed from the third floor, resulting in injuries to her left shoulder and head.