Iniyara Khatun, a 25-year-old mother of two, tragically died from electrocution in Dumuria 1st Block, Abhayapuri, on May 3.

The incident occurred while she was hanging clothes to dry in the premises of her residence and came into contact with an electric wire.

Khatun, who sustained severe injuries, was being rushed to Abhayapuri Civil Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries en route.

The tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving neighbors and family members in a state of profound grief.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine how the electric wire came to be in such a hazardous position.

Preliminary reports suggest that the wire might have been improperly secured or damaged.

Community leaders and residents have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and are calling for immediate safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The incident highlights the urgent need for improved infrastructure and electrical safety standards in residential areas.