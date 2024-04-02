In a harrowing incident, a young woman from Damodarpur in Kokrajhar fell victim to a disturbing events allegedly by a man she met on Facebook. Baldev Barman of Bamunpara in Salkosa, Dhubri district, initiated contact with the young woman through the social media platform which ultimately led to a tragic turn of events.

According to reports, the young woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, met Barman on February 1 after becoming acquainted on Facebook and Barman purportedly coerced her into marriage without her consent.

He allegedly subjected her to horrific acts of rape over the course of three to four days. On February 10 he took her to the Mahamaya temple and married her.

The situation worsened as Barman reportedly whisked the young woman away to Haryana on February 20 where he confined her to a rented accommodation in Panipat. There he allegedly seized her phone and unlawfully took around Rs 1.5 lakh from her savings.

Trapped and isolated the young woman's distress reached a breaking point when she attempted suicide on March 21. In a desperate bid to escape her tormentor, she was informed by a stranger that Barman had sold her off to someone in exchange for money.

Miraculously, she managed to free herself from captivity and returned to Kokrajhar on March 28. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Baldev Barman at Kokrajhar Sadar police station on Monday, detailing the extent of the alleged abuse and exploitation she endured.

The victim, now pregnant with a one-and-a-half-month-old baby tearfully pleaded for justice and action against Barman, whose actions have irreparably shattered her life.