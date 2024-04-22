In a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing issue of man-animal conflict in Assam's Nagaon district, a middle-aged woman named Tasmina Khatun was fatally trampled by an irate tusker on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Butmari Char in Jura, adding to the growing concern over wildlife encounters in the region.



According to sources, Khatun encountered the wild elephant as she stepped out of her house for business purposes. The confrontation quickly turned fatal as the tusker attacked and killed her on the spot. This unfortunate incident underscores the pressing need for measures to address the escalating man-animal conflict in the Northeast region.



Just last month, a similar incident occurred in the forested areas of Kachuwa village in Nagaon, where a wild elephant injured a forest personnel named Siraj Ali. Ali, who witnessed the terrifying aggression of the tusker firsthand, suffered severe injuries and required immediate medical attention at Nagaon Civil Hospital.