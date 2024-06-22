A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself after finding her husband hanging in their home in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light early Saturday morning when Jhumi Das, employed as a housekeeping staff, was found hanging under a water pipeline at Yamuna Khadar. Simultaneously, Bhaskar Deka, working as a security guard at Omaxe Mall in Chandni Chowk, was found hanging in their home.

The sequence of events leading to the deaths began with Jhumi Das allegedly contacting a friend and indicating her intention to take her own life upon discovering her husband's body. Bhaskar Deka had left behind a suicide note written in Assamese, expressing remorse and citing regrets over their relocation to Delhi from Assam. In the note, he also conveyed his enduring love for his wife and issued apologies "for everything".