A woman in Assam's Darrang district was socially ostracized and fined Rs 5,000 for wearing a salwar-kameez, an incident that has sparked concern over personal freedoms. The woman, hailing from Gongajani Kuwori village in the Sipajhar revenue circle area, filed complaints with the local police and civil administration on Wednesday.

According to an official from the district commissioner's office, the incident occurred recently when the woman was summoned to a 'kangaroo' court held at a local temple on Sunday. The villagers objected to her choice of attire, which she explained was necessary for her work as a small shop owner. "I run a small shop and need to wear salwar-kameez to comfortably transport goods from the market. It is easier for my work compared to wearing a mekhela-sador or saree," she told reporters.

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The woman also revealed that she and her family were being socially excluded, with restrictions imposed on her ability to visit other homes in the village. "My three children have been prohibited from going to shops or visiting others' homes, and villagers have instructed their children not to interact with mine at school," she added.

Despite the social backlash, the victim remains resolute, stating that she will continue wearing salwar-kameez as it is more practical for her daily tasks.

The villagers, while acknowledging the fine imposed on the woman for wearing salwar-kameez and jeans, also raised allegations about her involvement in illegal activities, including the sale of fake gold and unlicensed alcohol. Authorities are expected to visit the village on Thursday to investigate the matter further.