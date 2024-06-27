A tragic incident unfolded in Chinnabasti No. 1 in Kaliabor, where Mina Garh was found dead inside her house early this morning. Her husband, Vinod Garh, was discovered in a state of shock and critical condition.

Police from Shalna and Samguri were quick to reach the scene and have commenced a preliminary investigation. According to the initial reports, neighbors suspect that the couple may have been assaulted during a night of alcohol consumption.

Vinod Garh, who was found severely injured, has been transferred to Nagaon hospital for further medical treatment. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the details surrounding the incident and to determine the exact sequence of events leading to Mina Garh’s death.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.