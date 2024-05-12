In a shocking turn of events, the tranquil neighborhood of 1 No. Simanabasti in Samaguri-Shalna has been jolted by a gruesome murder. The lifeless body of a woman was discovered within the confines of a residence, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

The victim has been identified as Maiya Karuwa, a resident of the house. Alongside her, another woman, identified as Babita Bhoumiz, was found in an unconscious state, prompting immediate medical attention.

Preliminary investigations have revealed telltale signs of injury on Maiya Karuwa's body, indicating a violent altercation. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain shrouded in mystery, with speculation ranging from a potential clash between the two women to the involvement of external perpetrators.

In response to the incident, a dedicated team of Nagaon police, led by the Nagaon district Superintendent of Police, swiftly descended upon the scene to initiate a thorough investigation. Utilizing the expertise of sniffer dogs and forensic specialists, law enforcement authorities are meticulously combing through evidence to unravel the truth behind this heinous crime.