The body of a woman was discovered on the railway tracks at Pathsala Railway Station in the Bajali district of Assam on Wednesday, July 24. The deceased has been identified as Anima Devi, a resident of Titka Garia.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, as it remains unclear whether it was an accident or a suicide. Anima Devi's family expressed their profound shock and grief, urging the police to thoroughly investigate the incident to determine the cause of her untimely demise.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, a potential catastrophe was narrowly avoided earlier today when a fire was reported in one of the coaches of the Tripura Sundari Express. The train, numbered 14620 and operating on the Firozpur-Agartala route, was approaching Lumding Junction in Assam when the fire scare occurred.

Thanks to the swift response of the railway authorities, no passengers were injured, and the situation was brought under control. However, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) later clarified that initial reports of a fire at Lumding Junction were inaccurate.

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