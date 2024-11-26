26-year-old Maya Gogoi, a native of Assam, was found murdered in a service apartment in Bengaluru's upscale Indiranagar area.

Maya, who worked for a private firm, was reportedly stabbed to death by her partner, Aarav Anay, a resident of Kannur, Kerala. Aarav is currently on the run, and a manhunt has been launched to locate him.

The crime occurred at The Royal Livings, a service apartment where Aarav had been staying for three days.

"We got a complaint at our Indira Nagar police station that there was a stinking smell coming out of a room in the Royal Living service apartment this morning. When we visited the room, we found the body of a female lying on the bed. We have filed a murder case in the police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraj said.



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The top official said that the accused works at Leap Scholar as a student councillor. He added that the police found a knife when they entered the room and also found a nylon wire that was ordered online. Devaraj said that the murder seemed to have been planned in advance, police said.

The police have launched a manhunt and opened an investigation into the case. According to the police, Maya worked in Koramangala.

"We are at the spot, and we have sent a team to HSR Layout where she was working, to establish her identity. The accused is from Kerala, and we are trying to get more information on that. We will brief the media after 6 pm with more information on the preliminary investigation," Devaraj said.