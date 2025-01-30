A woman from Borhapjan area in Tinsukia district, Assam has been reported missing at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while heading towards for the sacred 'Amrit Snan'.

The missing individual, identified as Leela Devi, had traveled to the religious gathering with her family to take part in the auspicious bathing ritual.

Her family has urged the public to reach out if they have any information regarding her whereabouts. They can be contacted at the following mobile numbers: 8472900833 or 9435562222.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela, citing mismanagement and negligence as key factors behind the incident.

Expressing his grief, Gogoi stated, "Distressed to hear about the tragic news of the stampede from the Mahakumbh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." He criticized the authorities for their failure in crowd management, saying, "It is shocking to see how devotees coming to Prayagraj in search of divine blessings were subjected to utter mismanagement and negligence."

Gogoi demanded immediate action, urging for a "thorough investigation into the matter" and accountability for those responsible.

His remarks come as concerns grow over the handling of the massive religious gathering, where large crowds require stringent safety measures to prevent such incidents.