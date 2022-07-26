A 30-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while passing by the premises of Sports Authority of India in Golaghat (SAI) today morning. The woman identified as Sangeeta Bora, was passing by the SAI building when the stray bullet hit her head.

The woman who lives next to the SAI hostel was shot in the head, when a boxing student was aiming birds using the air gun of the boxing coach of The Sports Authority of India, Golaghat.

The woman injured in the air gun fire was admitted to the civil hospital of Martyr Kushal Konwar in Golaghat but later sent to Jorhat Medical College for better treatment.

The Golaghat Sadar police arrested the accused student, 16-year-old Hirak Jyoti Bora in connection with the incident.

As per sources, the coach had allegedly asked the minor boxing student to aim birds using his service air gun, which resulted in the freak accident.

It is extremely rare where a sports coach would ask a student who is not involved in the shooting sport, to use a service e air gun to aim birds which again is controversial with regards to animal protection.

The coach has been arrested along with the student for his disputed role in encouraging his student to engage in a dangerous activity.