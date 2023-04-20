The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has paid tribute to Annada Gohain, a trailblazing woman from Assam, by naming a theatre after her. The Lecture Theatre G06, located inside the CLB at UNSW in Sydney, has been named the "Annada Gohain Theatre" in recognition of her groundbreaking achievements.

Annada Gohain holds the distinction of being the first woman to graduate from UNSW's School of Chemical Engineering. She completed her postgraduate degree from UNSW on July 13, 1959, with her research focusing on the production of high-quality orange juice concentrate.

After completing her studies, Gohain returned to Assam and made significant contributions in the field of food preservation while working at the Agriculture Department. She served with dedication and retired as the Additional Director in 1987, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to share the great news and express his delight at UNSW's gesture. He described Gohain as a trailblazer for women's education and an inspiration for people around the world to pursue their dreams.