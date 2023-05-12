Assam: Woman injured in a leopard attack in Guwahati's Santipur area
The incident took place near the Goyenka Nursing Home in the Santipur area of Guwahati city.
Advertisement
Representative image
In a shocking incident, a woman suffered serious injuries after being mauled by a leopard in broad daylight on May 12.
The incident took place near the Goyenka Nursing Home in the Santipur area of Guwahati city.
The woman has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and hospital.
This a developing story. Further details awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today