In a historic order on July 15, a lady from Hailakandi from Assam has been sent to judicial custody by the Additional Sessions Judge for lodging a false FIR alleging rape committed on her.

This sort of punishment will deter the people who lodge false complaints and misuse police and judiciary to settle personal enmity, said a senior police official.

A case was registered against her under sections 193 and 195 IPC for giving false evidence before the court.

As per an order of the Additional Sessions Judge, the complainant was taken into custody after being informed to her father that authorities feared she may try to evade the law, and she was then produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Reports mentioned that the lady in her FIR stated that the accused person "raped her" and for which the case was registered under section 448 and 376 IPC.

The Court later stated that she gave false evidence and the accused requested for initiating a proceeding against the complainant as "she was having a grudge out of a land dispute".

The Court in its order stated: "offence of rape is serious in nature. Whenever any such incident is reported, humanity as a whole starts raising protest against such barbarous act and the society demands severe punishment against the wrong doers. Sometimes, it is felt that some false cases are also filed and for which, the lives of many male persons get spoiled. Court of law is established to deliver justice to the person whose rights have been infringed."

The order further stated: "The court or police authorities can't be used as a tool of oppression to others. Justice demands that whoever abuses the process of law should also get a lesson so that the similar minded person in the society would be deterred from such acts in future."