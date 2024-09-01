In a tragic incident, a woman and her two young children went missing after reportedly jumping off the Bogibeel Bridge into the Brahmaputra River on Sunday, September 1. Authorities have recovered personal belongings, including sandals and a bag, from the bridge, heightening fears of a devastating outcome.

The police, in collaboration with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are conducting extensive search operations along the river to locate the missing trio. However, despite relentless efforts, neither the woman nor her sons have been found as of now.

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Sources have revealed that the family hails from Maharashtra, and the woman’s husband is an Indian Army jawan currently stationed in Silapathar, Assam. The incident took place while the mother and her children were on their way home after visiting him.