Assam: Woman killed by marauding jumbo in Chirang district
In an incident that highlights the serious case of man-elephant conflict in Assam, a woman was trampled to death by a marauding jumbo in the state's Chirang district.
In an incident that highlights the serious case of man-elephant conflict in Assam, a woman was trampled to death by a marauding jumbo in the state's Chirang district.
The incident happened today at Chawrang in Panbari which falls under Bijni sub-division. The victim identified as 31 =year-old Jonali Kalita had gone to the periphery area of the Manas National Park with her husband to collect firewood. However, the couple was suddenly attacked by a wild elephant and in the process the woman ended up losing her life.
The later was later recovered from the site and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.
Noteworthy is that reports state that an elephant herd has often been venturing out of the area of the Manas National Park and raiding human habitats in search of food.
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