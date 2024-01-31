In an incident that highlights the serious case of man-elephant conflict in Assam, a woman was trampled to death by a marauding jumbo in the state's Chirang district.

The incident happened today at Chawrang in Panbari which falls under Bijni sub-division. The victim identified as 31 =year-old Jonali Kalita had gone to the periphery area of the Manas National Park with her husband to collect firewood. However, the couple was suddenly attacked by a wild elephant and in the process the woman ended up losing her life.

The later was later recovered from the site and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Noteworthy is that reports state that an elephant herd has often been venturing out of the area of the Manas National Park and raiding human habitats in search of food.