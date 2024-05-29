In a tragic incident near Azara railway station, a 45-year-old woman named Phulpati lost her life after being struck by a moving train. Phulpati, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, met with the fatal accident while crossing the tracks adjacent to Shanti Nagar near Azara railway station.

The victim's son, Rahul Kumar Yadav, serves as an RPF jawan at Azara railway station, adding a poignant twist to the tragedy. Phulpati resided in Shanti Nagar as a tenant at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving the news, authorities from both Azara police and railway police swiftly responded, reaching the scene to recover the woman's body. The deceased was then transported to GMCH for a post-mortem examination.