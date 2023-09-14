A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband at Jagiroad on the outskirts of Guwahati city in Assam.

According to information, the woman and her alleged lover had carried out the premeditated murder of the woman's husband, identified as Asadur Rahman, by initially drugging him, later murdering him and abandoning the body later inside a car at Silbhanga in Jorabat.



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The car was allegedly strategically placed on the side of the highway by the duo identified as Feroza Khatun and her alleged lover Safiqul Islam in an effort to give the impression of an accident.

Sources informed that the police were alerted by local people and bystanders who found the body inside the abandoned vehicle. The police, after getting data about the information, reached the spot and retrieved the body for post mortem.

Besides, the police additionally have also the detained the driver of Safiqul Rahman, identified as Rantu Bordoloi, for questioning.