A woman hailing from Assam walked into a police station with a trolley suitcase with her mother's body stuffed into it in a Bengaluru police station.

Sonali Sen, 39, a physiotherapist from Assam, stepped into the police station at 1 p.m. yesterday and admitted to killing her. She had taken an autorickshaw there with the baggage.

Along with the body, a framed photograph of the dead woman's spouse could be spotted inside the luggage.

The event took place at the Mico Layout police station, and the lady was apprehended after surrendering. She lives with her husband and claims she murdered her mother, 71-year-old Biva Pal, by suffocating her with a towel.

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"She is from Assam." She has a background in physiotherapy. She was employed at a hospital. She had been unemployed for some years. She formerly resided with her mother, mother-in-law, son, and husband. Her husband is employed by a private corporation. Her and her mother were involved in the event. "We are still investigating the cause," Bengaluru's South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police, CK Baba, stated, clarifying that the victim was not on sleeping drugs, as previously reported, but blood pressure medications.

There was no history of mental illness revealed, but police believe Sonali Sen was under extreme stress since she was caring for her autistic kid, mother, and mother-in-law at a flat in Bilekahalli, a Bengaluru South neighbourhood.